U.S. congratulates Republic of Türkiye on its 101st anniversary

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Türkiye on the 101st anniversary of the declaration of the Turkish Republic.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Türkiye as you celebrate the 101st anniversary of the founding of your Republic," Blinken said Monday in a statement.

"This day marks a significant milestone in your nation's history, and we join you in honoring the progress of the Turkish people over the past century."

The friendship between the two nations has grown "deeper and stronger" over the course of 101 years, he added.

Stressing that the NATO Alliance forms the "cornerstone" of regional peace and security, Blinken said the U.S. is proud that Türkiye has been a NATO ally for 72 years.

Thanking Türkiye for being a "steadfast ally and partner," he added: "On this historic occasion, we celebrate the founding of the Republic of Türkiye with you and look forward to another century of friendship and alliance that benefits our peoples, the region, and the world."

On Oct. 29, 1923, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, officially declared the nation's name and proclaimed the country's status as a republic.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly then voted unanimously to make Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, the first president of the Republic of Türkiye.

Türkiye has since celebrated Republic Day every Oct. 29.



