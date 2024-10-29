Turkish Airlines celebrates Republic Day with interactive social media campaign

According to a statement from THY's Press Office, a special project was launched on social media for the holiday.

As part of the project, users clicking the "like" button on the holiday message shared from the company's X account encountered a surprise Turkish flag, making THY the first brand in Turkey to use the "custom like" feature on this platform.

THY celebrated Republic Day with its employees around the world, preparing a special video with the slogan "Our Name is Turkey, Our Heart is the Republic" and the hashtag "#RaiseTheFlags.

Users on the X platform who used the "#RaiseTheFlags" tag were also surprised with a Turkish flag emoji.

In the statement, THY Board of Directors and Executive Committee Chairman Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat expressed pride in celebrating the 101st anniversary of the Republic, a symbol of independence and the will of the nation.

Bolat stated, "We remember the founder of our Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his heroic comrades, our honored martyrs, and veterans with mercy and gratitude. We present our special projects implemented for this special day for your appreciation."