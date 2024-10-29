PLANO MAYOR DECLARES OCTOBER 29 AS TÜRKIYE REPUBLIC DAY IN CELEBRATION OF THE REPUBLICS 101ST ANNIVERSARY

John Muns, the Mayor of Plano, a major city in Texas, has declared October 29 as "Türkiye Republic Day" in the city. In celebration of the 101st anniversary of the Republic, the Turkish Society of Texas (TURKSOTX) organized a festive night.

During the vibrant Republic Day celebrations, artists Ferhat Göçe r, Müjde Kızılkan , and the İskender Paydaş Orchestra performed. The event also featured dancers showcasing traditional Harmandalı and Zeybek performances, and elementary school student Anastasia Nassar recited the entire National Anthem from memory.

Additionally, Mayor Muns announced the declaration of October 29 as "Türkiye Republic Day" in Plano. In the proclamation signed by Muns, it was emphasized that the Turkish-American community plays a significant role in the diversity of Plano.

The declaration stated, "I, Mayor John Muns of Plano, declare Tuesday, October 29, as Türkiye Republic Day in Plano, and I invite all citizens to join me and the Plano City Council in celebrating this centennial anniversary."