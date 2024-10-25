Erdoğan speaks at SAHA EXPO 2024, vows strong response to recent terror attack

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the SAHA EXPO 2024 Defense, Aviation, and Space Industry Fair Program.

In his remarks, he stated:

"I am very pleased to be with you at SAHA EXPO 2024, where the stars of our defense, aviation, and space sectors meet. I wish that this fair, which is increasingly becoming a brand in its field, will bring good fortune to our country, our industry, and participating companies. I congratulate all our institutions, companies, and sponsors who contributed to the organization of the fair, and I extend my congratulations to all the companies participating with their products. I welcome all our guests visiting our beautiful Istanbul and SAHA EXPO from abroad. I express my gratitude to the companies participating in the fair and everyone supporting the events held here.

As you know, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) facility in Kahramankazan was subjected to a heinous terrorist attack the other day. First and foremost, I pray for God's mercy on our heroes who were martyred in this vile and cowardly attack. I offer my condolences to the grieving families, loved ones, and members of TUSAŞ. We will always remember the sacrifices of our martyrs with gratitude. My belief and prayer is that our nation will forever honor the precious memories of our martyrs. I also wish a swift recovery to our brothers who were injured in the attack.

I want to make it clear that, although our pain is great due to our martyrs, our determination to fight against those who seek to undermine the Century of Türkiye vision is even greater. Those who think they can make us retreat with such cowardice will face the consequences of their actions. The Republic of Türkiye has the strength, capacity, and determination to eliminate all threats to its survival at the source. Türkiye , with the solidarity of its 85 million citizens, is more than capable of thwarting any trap set against it.

Everyone will soon see this truth. Every attack aimed at the peace and security of our nation will fail and ultimately strike back at the bloodthirsty terrorist barons. The two treacherous members of the separatist terrorist organization who carried out the terrorist act at TUSAŞ have been neutralized. Our Air Force and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) have responded to this despicable attack by destroying terrorist targets in Syria and Iraq, ensuring that the sacred blood of our martyrs is not left on the ground. Our defense industry workers, immediately after the attack, have demonstrated how this nation possesses an indomitable will and unshakeable faith by stating that they will work harder and produce more in defiance of the traitors."