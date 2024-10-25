Cease-fire should be declared in Gaza, Turkish foreign minister tells U.S. counterpart

A cease-fire should be declared in Gaza without delay, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken, who is on fresh Mideast Tour aimed at ending the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Fidan and Blinken held a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, where Israel laid a siege nearly three weeks ago, has reached catastrophic levels, highlighting the importance of ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the territory.

The Turkish diplomat said Israel should end its attacks on Lebanon, and underscored that all parties must exercise restraint to avoid a regional war.

The two ministers also discussed the latest situation in Ukraine, where Russia's "special military operation" continues since February 2022 but calls are growing to end it diplomatically.

Blinken also expressed condolences over Wednesday's terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara, which claimed five lives and injured 22 others.