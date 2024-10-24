Male terrorist who carried out attack in Ankara identified: Turkish interior minister

The Turkish interior minister on Thursday said that the male terrorist neutralized in Wednesday's terror attack in the Turkish capital Ankara has been identified.

The terrorist has been identified as Ali Orek, codenamed "Rojger," a member of the PKK terrorist organization.

"Efforts to identify the female terrorist are ongoing," Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

"I once again wish Allah's mercy upon our martyrs and a speedy recovery to the injured," said Yerlikaya.

"No terror attack can break our resolve. They cannot intimidate our noble nation," he added.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in a terrorist attack Wednesday on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries in the capital Ankara.

In its over 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.









