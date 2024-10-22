Türkiye starts preparations for upcoming meetings in Kyrgyzstan, Djibouti

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday started preparations for upcoming meetings in Kyrgyzstan and Djibouti.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan and his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev spoke over the phone about the upcoming Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Summit, which are both set to take place in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

In another phone call, Fidan also discussed with his Djiboutian counterpart Mahmood Ali Youssouf preparations for the Türkiye-Africa Partnership Third Ministerial Review Conference.

The conference will be held in East African nation in the coming days.



























