Turkish National Defense Ministry confirms death of FETÖ terror group ringleader

The Turkish National Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday the death of the ringleader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), Fetullah Gülen, at a hospital in the U.S., calling it a "lesson" that underscores the consequences of treachery against the nation.

"The leader of FETÖ, who brainwashed individuals and conspired against the independence and future of the noble Turkish nation, causing great harm to our state and heroic army, has died," said a ministry statement.

"Although this traitor's death as a 'stateless' individual and the fact that he will forever be remembered as such cannot ease the suffering of our citizens harmed by this (terrorist) group, it serves as a lesson on the inevitable fate of those who betray their homeland," the statement stressed.

"Those who still insist on betraying their homeland and nation as captives of this group should learn from this and surrender to the esteemed Turkish justice as soon as possible," it added. "Our struggle against all terrorist groups, especially FETÖ, which exploit every value to betray our people and our country, will continue with determination and resolve until their roots are eradicated."

"On this occasion, we once again commemorate our martyrs, especially those of July 15 (2016), with mercy and gratitude, and we extend our respect and thanks to our veterans and the valued families of our martyrs and veterans," the ministry added.

Gülen, 83, had been living in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, and died in a hospital there. Turkish leaders had long sought his extradition, but U.S. judicial officials had turned down this request.

He orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-standing campaign to topple the state by infiltrating key Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.