Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who came to Türkiye on an official visit Monday.

The meeting took place at the ministry headquarters in Ankara, according to a brief statement.

The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues.

Sybiha, who took charge last month after the resignation of Dmytro Kuleba, earlier met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.