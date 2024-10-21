Turkish Armed Forces neutralize two PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

Two PKK/YPG terrorists have been neutralized in the Euphrates Shield region in northern Syria, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense. The ministry emphasized that the fight against terrorism is being carried out resolutely both domestically and across borders.

In a statement made via social media, it was noted: "Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized two PKK/YPG terrorists identified in the Euphrates Shield region of northern Syria. We continue our fight against terrorism with all our strength for our sacred homeland."