Thousands celebrate Turkish culture at annual festival in Washington, D.C.

Thousands gathered in the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C. on Sunday for the annual Turkish Festival, where attendees enjoyed a vibrant display of Turkish culture, music and cuisine.

Organized by the Turkish-American Association of Washington DC (ATA-DC), the festival took place on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Capitol, offering a showcase of Türkiye's rich cultural heritage.

Visitors were treated to a variety of performances, including traditional Turkish folk dancing, live Turkish folk music, and performances by musicians from the broader Turkish republics, all of which captivated the audience.

Festival booths featured products reflecting Ottoman-Turkish culture, with hand-woven Turkish carpets, traditional Ottoman garments, and intricately designed tiles drawing particular interest from visitors.

The festival also featured games for children, live music, and cultural activities, providing entertainment for all ages.

The event attracted thousands of attendees, including members of the Turkish American community and people from various nations, with Americans showing interest in the cultural experience.