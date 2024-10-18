FM Fidan: A war between Israel and Iran is highly likely

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday made statements regarding current issues during a live broadcast. He also commented on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is alleged to have been martyred by the Israeli military, noting that he is waiting for a statement from Hamas.

Key points from Minister Fidan's statements are as follows:

"From the moment the war began, we made historical warnings. We stated that this conflict would not remain contained here, that it would escalate further and lead to fractures along fault lines. We are seeing that this is increasing moment by moment. Until we receive confirmation from Hamas, it is not correct to accept the news of Yahya Sinwar's death.

LATEST SITUATION IN GAZA AND LEBANON



We also knew that Israel's planning included eliminating threats such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and later the Houthis. It was not a surprise for us that they attacked Lebanon. In the first three weeks after October 7, our biggest concern was preventing the war from spreading. We wanted Israel to avoid opening new fronts, but it seems they are pursuing their objectives regardless.

Currently, we are facing intertwined events: the Gaza situation, the possibility of war with Iran, and developments in Lebanon. Each has its own dynamics, and we are aware of all of them. Before this conflict, there were already issues between Iran and many states in the region. The intertwining of these issues with the Palestinian cause is unfortunate. When it came to Lebanon, that sensitivity was not shown. While sharing our analyses is important, it is even more crucial that many states are in a position where they cannot take a stand. Türkiye is issuing serious warnings, sending messages, and sharing issues that should not be publicly declared.

POSSIBILITY OF WAR BETWEEN ISRAEL AND IRAN



We need to assess this as a high probability. As a country and a region, we must be prepared. The spread of war in the region is not something we desire. For the past 20 years, we have been intensely focused on ending the conflict in our Middle Eastern geography, which has faced occupation and destruction. There should be no war for the stability and security of the people in the region. If Iran is exercising its legitimate defense, that is also its right.

FIGHTING TERRORISM



We are fighting terrorism, and we have no designs on anyone's territory; they can see that. We will continue on this path, but we are not alone in the world or the region. There are various actors that want to focus on different perspectives. We aim to closely observe all of this and proceed with our course."















