Cyber espionage operation by MIT: 9 arrested

The National Intelligence Organization continues its relentless operations against a cyber espionage network that has stolen personal data from thousands of people worldwide.

Under the coordination of MIT, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office led a critical operation in cooperation with the Gendarmerie General Command (JGK) and the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM), resulting in the arrest of 9 more individuals on charges of cyber espionage. With these arrests, the total number of detainees in the investigation has reached 20.

CYBER BLACKMAIL AND DATA TRADING: TARGETING YOUTH AND CHILDREN

MIT's investigations revealed that the suspects were selling the obtained data through social media platforms to anyone who requested it, including terrorist organizations. As part of the operation, 18 additional websites used for data sales were also shut down. It was discovered that the stolen data were being used by organized crime groups to blackmail citizens, especially targeting youth and children.

MIT CONTINUES DETERRENT OPERATIONS

MIT is demonstrating its strong commitment to combating cyber espionage and cyber terrorism. Comprehensive operations are being carried out to dismantle cyber threat networks with international connections, and all preventive and deterrent measures are being implemented decisively to ensure national cybersecurity.











