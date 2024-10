Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received Hungarian parliament Speaker Laszlo Kover in the capital Ankara.

The meeting was held at the presidential complex, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

No further details of the closed-door meeting were provided.

Earlier in the day, Kover and his Turkish counterpart Numan Kurtulmuş attended events, marking the centenary of the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Hungary.