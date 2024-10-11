Turkish president welcomed by his Serbian counterpart with official ceremony in Belgrade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday was welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with an official ceremony in the capital Belgrade.

Erdoğan was greeted by Vucic at the Palace of Serbia, where the national anthems of both countries were played and a seven-gun salute was fired.

Both leaders saluted the honor guard and posed for photographs with the press. They then proceeded to introduce their delegations.

Following the ceremony, the Turkish president met his Serbian counterpart.

















