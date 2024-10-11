SERBIAN LEADER HAILS TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS VISIT AS CRUCIAL FOR REGIONAL STABILITY

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday highlighted the importance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the capital Belgrade, calling it "a great honor for Serbia" and crucial for regional stability.

"The visit of one of the most influential statesmen in the modern world, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is always a great honor for Serbia, especially in times when the global stage is marked by both political and economic challenges," Vucic stated in a social media post.

He emphasized the visit's significance for strengthening bilateral ties and contributing to stability in the Western Balkans, a region "that has often been burdened by conflicts."

Vucic underscored the economic aspect of the visit, noting that Türkiye is a key investor in Serbia. "We will discuss new projects and investments, including infrastructure, energy, and trade," he said, stressing the importance of these discussions amid global economic challenges.

Türkiye is currently the fifth-largest source of imports for Serbia, with a medium-term target of $5 billion bilateral trade volume.

The Serbian leader also pointed to the long history of cooperation between the two nations, suggesting that such high-level meetings provide opportunities to deepen connections, particularly in the domains of security and economy.

"This visit represents an important step in strengthening bilateral ties in these challenging times, enhancing the platform for future dialogue and cooperation — key factors for peace and stability in the Balkans," Vucic concluded.

The two leaders last met in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Erdoğan previously visited Serbia in September 2022 and October 2019.