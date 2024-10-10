Senior Turkish lawmaker urges cease-fire in Middle East

The chair of parliament's National Defense Committee on Thursday stressed the importance of a cease-fire in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

Meeting with a delegation from the French Senate in the capital Ankara, Hulusi Akar said Türkiye and France must work together to achieve a cease-fire in Palestine, as this "is of great importance both for our own future and for the innocent people there."

Stating that France has a special and important place for Türkiye, Akar highlighted the 600-year-old diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He praised France's recent measures against Israel and President Emmanuel Macron's calls for a political solution in Gaza and an arms embargo on Israel. Akar urged France to take a leading role in cease-fire talks, citing the country's historical sensitivity to human rights.

Akar also stressed Türkiye's role in securing the EU and NATO's borders with Iraq and Syria, calling for mutual understanding and cooperation from allies, particularly France.

Christian Cambon, head of the French delegation, acknowledged the historical cooperation between the two countries and expressed sensitivity to Türkiye's regional efforts. He praised Türkiye's humanitarian approach in welcoming millions of refugees and recognized it as a continent-wide issue requiring joint action.

Türkiye hosts some 4 million refugees from the Syrian Civil War, more than any other country in the world.

Both sides also stressed the importance of dialogue in preventing biased decisions and addressing shared challenges.











