Türkiye will continue to report Israel’s attacks to the world as Western media keeps silent: Communications directorate

Türkiye will continue to announce Israel's attacks to the world as Tel Aviv, backed by Western media and governments, systematically targets journalists to suppress the truth, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Tuesday.

"We will continue to expose and cry out against the evil and double standards of the global network that remained silent while nearly 200 journalists were killed in Gaza. Just as we have kept communication channels open in Gaza, we will do the same in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Lebanon, and we will keep reporting Israel's attacks to the world," Altun said.

"Israel, with the backing of Western media and governments, has been conducting a systematic campaign of violence against journalists to suppress the truth," he said during a speech at the 10th annual TRT Future Communicators Awards Ceremony.

"Since Oct. 7, Israel has killed nearly 200 journalists in Gaza, including Anadolu's own reporter, Hasan Hamad, who was deliberately targeted while photographing an airstrike recently," he added.

He emphasized that while Israeli forces continue to deliberately target journalists as well as health care workers, women and children, Western governments and media outlets have increased their support for Israel's actions.

Altun also referred to the outcry of Salman Al-Bashir, a Gaza correspondent for Palestine TV, who protested the killings by removing his press vest on air.

"The truth will not be buried. Israel will continue to face the reality of its war crimes," he noted.

Reiterating Türkiye's commitment to exposing the injustices in Gaza and beyond, he said: "We will keep communication channels open and continue to report Israel's attacks to the world. Our struggle for truth and justice will persist in the region as we work toward the establishment of lasting peace and stability, as outlined by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 97,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

The onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





