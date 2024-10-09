Turkish finance minister to visit Qatar, Kuwait

The Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek will pay an official visit to Qatar and Kuwait.

Simsek will hold talks in Qatar on Wednesday as part of his program, according to the information obtained from the ministry.

He will first meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in the capital Doha.

Simsek, who is expected to meet with Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) CEO Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, will also meet with investors as part of the "Invest in Türkiye" program.

Following his Doha visits, Simsek will move to Kuwait, where he will meet with Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Noora Suleiman Al-Fassam and managing director of the Kuwait Investment Authority Ghanem Suleiman Al-Ghenaiman.