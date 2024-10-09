Turkish Cypriots will 'not be brought to their knees' by restrictions: Northern Cyprus president

Turkish Cypriots will "not be brought to their knees" through restrictions and have charted their own path with their language, religion, culture and struggle, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said Tuesday, addressing the UN, European Union and other parties.

"They will not bring us to our knees with restrictions like direct flight bans, trade bans, contact bans and sports embargoes," Ersin Tatar said at an exhibition at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University to mark the 50th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation.

In his speech, Tatar provided historical insights on Cyprus, noting that "during the Ottoman period, Greeks on the island lived in peace for 350 uninterrupted years."

He noted that Cyprus was under British rule from 1923 to 1960 and highlighted the presence of two British sovereign bases, which he said put the island at risk.

He pointed to Türkiye's consistent support for Turkish Cypriots and noted that Greeks made preparations with Greece in the Besparmak Mountains before the Cyprus Peace Operation, which shaped the current map.

He said there has been a long struggle for a federal solution on the island.

"They unilaterally accepted South Cyprus into the EU, complicating the resolution of the Cyprus issue," he added.

Tatar said the TRNC is turning its focus to the Turkic world and asserted that Turkish Cypriots will protect all the riches around the island in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He emphasized the need to lift the embargoes on the TRNC.

"The policy we are pursuing is a two-state policy. This is important because the Turkish state in the north is independent and sovereign. In the Blue Homeland, we discuss a geography where we have greater rights and entitlements, along with Türkiye, concerning maritime jurisdictions, territorial waters, airspace and various exclusive economic zones."

Tatar asserted that the Turkish Cypriots' right to maintain their state is a human right that cannot be denied.

He said emphasized their determination to defend their state, responding to objections by saying 'I have 85 million people of Türkiye behind me."

After the speech, Tatar signed books for attendees.





