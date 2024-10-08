Turkish first lady underscores importance of childhood development

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the critical role of early childhood development in a video message to the fifth High-Level Forum of Women Leaders in Burundi on Tuesday.

Erdoğan highlighted that early experiences are fundamental in shaping adult personalities and advocated for equal opportunities for children in areas affected by challenges such as war, hunger, and epidemics.

She remarked that children who have their physical, cognitive, and social needs adequately addressed tend to become productive adults, thereby ensuring a prosperous future. In contrast, those who encounter difficulties during their formative years often face challenges in adulthood.

Erdoğan expressed concern that Africa's increasing young population may fall behind in accessing modern opportunities, posing a risk to humanity's collective future.

She pointed out Türkiye's active engagement in providing humanitarian assistance and executing projects aimed at health, education, and housing in African countries. "Every investment we make in Africa's children as an international community will be a significant step towards a peaceful future," Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan also extended her gratitude to Angeline Ndayishimiye, the wife of the president of Burundi, for the invitation and expressed hope that the forum would enhance global awareness of early childhood development, particularly in Africa.

The two-day forum commenced on Monday at the Burundi Presidential Palace.



