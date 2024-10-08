Netanyahu warns Lebanon faces destruction 'like Gaza'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the people of Lebanon they could face "destruction and suffering" like the Palestinians in war-battered Gaza if they don't "free" the country from Hezbollah.

"You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza," Netanyahu said in a video address directed to the people of Lebanon.

"I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end."

Netanyahu said Israeli forces "took out thousands of resistance fighters, including (Hassan) Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement and the replacement of his replacement."







