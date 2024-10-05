Nearly 2 tons of drugs seized during anti-drug drive in Türkiye

Turkish security forces during an anti-drug campaign seized nearly 2,000 kilograms of contraband and arrested 49 people on charges of their involvement in criminal activities.

A total of 1,971 kilograms (4,354 pounds) of drugs have been confiscated in Türkiye, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Ali Yerlikaya announced on X that Turkish security forces conducted anti-drug operations in 19 provinces and arrested 49 suspects.

Yerlikaya said the drugs seized included approximately 4.4 million cannabis and nearly 267,600 drug pills.

Between June 4, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, the minister reported that 42,908 suspected drug dealers were arrested, and 163.7 tons of drugs, 79.5 million drug pills, and 261.4 million cannabis were seized.







