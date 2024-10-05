 Contact Us
Nearly 2 tons of drugs seized during anti-drug drive in Türkiye

Turkish security forces seized nearly 2,000 kilograms of drugs and arrested 49 suspects during an anti-drug campaign across 19 provinces. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported the confiscation of 1,971 kilograms of contraband, including approximately 4.4 million cannabis plants and nearly 267,600 drug pills.

Published October 05,2024
A total of 1,971 kilograms (4,354 pounds) of drugs have been confiscated in Türkiye, the interior minister said on Saturday.

Ali Yerlikaya announced on X that Turkish security forces conducted anti-drug operations in 19 provinces and arrested 49 suspects.

Yerlikaya said the drugs seized included approximately 4.4 million cannabis and nearly 267,600 drug pills.

Between June 4, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, the minister reported that 42,908 suspected drug dealers were arrested, and 163.7 tons of drugs, 79.5 million drug pills, and 261.4 million cannabis were seized.