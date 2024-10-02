TÜRKIYES NATIONAL COMBAT AIRCRAFT KAAN TO DELIVER FIRST UNIT BY 2028

Mehmet Demiroğlu, General Manager of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), provided updates on Türkiye's significant defense project, the National Combat Aircraft "KAAN," during a live broadcast on TRT Haber. He stated that the first delivery of KAAN is expected in 2028, adding, "By the end of 2025, we will have two KAAN aircraft in the air."

Demiroğlu commented on the national combat aircraft KAAN:

"We have completed our initial test flights, and we will conduct another flight this year. However, our main development test flights will begin next year. Everything is progressing well. God willing, by the end of next year, in 2025, they will begin their flights. We will have two KAAN aircraft airborne. We will have made our first delivery to the Air Force in 2028. We have placed all our orders, and our preparations continue in this direction."