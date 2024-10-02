Bayraktar TB3 UAV makes its first public flight

The Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST) has officially opened in Adana, welcoming its first visitors.

Organized by the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the festival opened its doors at Adana Airport with participation from 128 institutions, including public organizations, technology giants, universities, and media outlets.

The Bayraktar TB3 UAV made its first public flight at TEKNOFEST Adana. It conducted a formation flight with the Bayraktar AKINCI UAV.

The flight of the TB3 was watched with great interest by the festival visitors.

The Bayraktar TB3, capable of taking off and landing from short-runway ships, can stay in the air for over 24 hours.



















