First Lady Emine Erdoğan shared a message on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons. She stated in her social media post:

"Every age is a different season. Our elders are representatives of life's most mature and wisest season.

With the experiences of the past, they teach us the deepest meanings of patience, love, and the struggle for life.

I respectfully remember our valuable elders, who are indispensable parts of our social memory, and wish them a healthy and peaceful life."