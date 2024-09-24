Türkiye showcases sustainable investment opportunities at UN General Assembly

Türkiye's Investment Office attended the UN General Assembly this week to connect with investors and showcase sustainable investment opportunities in the country, following a promotional campaign in Times Square.

Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu , president of Türkiye's Investment Office, expressed the aim to attract more investments from the U.S. , stating that the UN General Assembly serves as an ideal platform to share Türkiye's developments with international investors.

"We believe this is the right platform to share our message," Dağlıoğlu told Anadolu.

He highlighted that credit rating upgrades for Türkiye this year have significantly contributed to investment inflows. The increase in investment appetite is attributed to a recent upward momentum in direct investments following these upgrades. In the last seven months alone, Türkiye received $6 billion in investment, a figure expected to grow in the coming months.

- TÜRKİYE AS 'NEXUS,' HUB BETWEEN REGIONS

Dağlıoğlu noted that the Investment Office has launched various advertising campaigns to promote investment opportunities in Türkiye. The "Your Resilient Partner" campaign highlighted Türkiye's rapid recovery post-pandemic, while last year's campaign celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic under the theme "Common Ground."

"Our new campaign, 'Nexus of the World,' focuses on Türkiye as a hub connecting various regions," Dağlıoğlu said.

He emphasized Türkiye's commitment to sustainability, noting that the office's Times Square campaign urges investors to align their business plans with the nation's sustainability goals.

Looking ahead, Türkiye aims to attract sustainable investments as part of its Foreign Direct Investment Strategy for 2024-2028, with an emphasis on digital initiatives.

"The investment opportunities in adapting traditional businesses to become more digital are rapidly increasing," Dağlıoğlu explained.

Dağlıoğlu said under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership over the past 20 years, Türkiye has established itself as a key player in international supply and value chains.

Dağlıoğlu noted that as Turkish small and medium-sized enterprises integrate into these chains, international firms are also shifting operations linked to Türkiye.

He added that ongoing efforts are aimed at attracting more investments to boost qualified employment in the country.