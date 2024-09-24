Türkiye ready to take steps that will benefit both itself and Germany: President Erdoğan

Türkiye is ready to further develop its "deep-rooted" relations with Germany, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

President Erdoğan made the comments while receiving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral relations, Israel's attacks in Palestine, revitalizing Türkiye's European Union membership process, and regional and global issues.

The president told Scholz that Türkiye and Germany are two allies, and efforts to develop cooperation in every field and utilize opportunities are "ongoing," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He stressed that "Türkiye is ready for steps that will benefit both countries."

Pointing out that it is necessary to revitalize relations between Türkiye and the EU, the president said that Germany is expected to provide support, particularly for the visa issue to be resolved "as soon as possible."

Turkish officials have complained that its citizens are being forced to wait for months for visas from EU countries and then are given visas of extremely short duration or are all-too-often denied visas with no explanation.

Turning to Israel's recent attacks in the region, Erdoğan said the country seeks to expand "its cycle of violence and sees no harm in violating international law and human rights."

He added that "the support of Western countries, in particular for Israel, caused unprecedented massacres in Gaza and made Israel even more reckless."