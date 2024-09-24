Türkiye, Greece 'can move forward with confident steps': President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday to discuss Türkiye-Greece relations as well as global issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York, Erdoğan told Mitsotakis: "Türkiye and Greece can move forward with confident steps towards the future on the basis of good neighborliness."

"President Erdoğan pointed out that strengthening the dialogue between the two countries and acting in accordance with the wording and spirit of the Athens Declaration will benefit both countries," according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Turning to the crisis in Gaza, Erdoğan condemned Israel's military actions in the region, stating: "Israel's attacks in various regions, particularly Gaza, target innocent civilians as well as the peace of the region."

He added: "There is a risk that the crisis will spread to the region and that it is important to put pressure on Israel in order to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered to Gaza without impediments."