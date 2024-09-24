Turkish aid agency inaugurates water well for over 300 families in northern Afghanistan

The Turkish state aid agency on Tuesday said that it drilled and inaugurated a water well that would provide clean drinking water to more than 300 families in northern Afghanistan.

A water well was drilled for the residents of Ilkichi village in the Balkh district of Balkh province, according to a statement from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) Mazar-i-Sharif office.

A 9,000-liter galvanized water tank, solar panels for electricity, and a water distribution system were installed for the well drilled at a depth of 120 meters (394 feet), the agency said.

The water distribution room and the tank's foundation were built with reinforced concrete, it added.

The water well was inaugurated in a ceremony and made available for use.

The statement said that over 300 families in the village would benefit from the well.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, TIKA Mazar-i-Sharif Office Coordinator Mikail Taşdemir highlighted the brotherhood and friendship between Türkiye and Afghanistan, emphasizing that Türkiye has always stood by the Afghan people in difficult times.

Tasdemir noted that TIKA operates in various fields, including education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, restoration, and vocational training, and said that aid to the Afghan people will continue.

Kari Muhibuddin, the village head, also expressed gratitude to Türkiye and TIKA for their assistance.

Following the ceremony, the water well was opened for use with prayers.