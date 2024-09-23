UN needs to develop 'more effective ways' of preventing conflicts: Türkiye

The UN needs to develop "more effective ways" of preventing crises in the world, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci said Sunday.

"The UN needs to develop more effective ways of preventing conflicts and crises," Ekinci said during her address at an "interactive dialogue" meeting at UN Headquarters in New York, where world leaders have gathered under the Summit of the Future to forge a new international consensus on how deliver a better present and safeguard the future.

In an age of constant transformation, uncertainties and deepening divisions, Ekinci said "business as usual is no longer an option," referring to a few examples, including the Russian war in Ukraine and Israeli war in Gaza, where the UN has failed to provide the necessary response.

"It is clear that the organization can only make a difference if and when its members bestow it with adequate authority, commitment and resources," she said, adding the same old methods cannot still be used for sustaining peace and expect a different outcome.

Ekinci highlighted Türkiye's suggestion to manage transformation based on mutual trust and cooperation

"We must reform the Security Council into a more democratic, representative, transparent, effective and accountable body. Veto power should be abolished or limited.

"Increasing the number of permanent members or the number of countries with veto power would only worsen existing problems," she stressed.

The UN should continue to develop the necessary tools and mechanisms promoting dialogue and mutual understanding both within and among societies, she said, which is "the only way" to stand against the tide of polarization, xenophobia, discrimination and violent extremism.

"Strengthening the UN in a way that will help us realize these goals will require bold action and determination.

"Türkiye, as a founding member of the UN, as well as being among the top 20 contributors to its regular budget, stands ready to fully support all efforts that will bring about a UN which will lead and inspire," she added.