Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, both in the U.S., met for the first time on Monday.

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the 79th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and Pezeshkian since he was elected Iran's new president in July after his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, was killed in a helicopter crash in May.