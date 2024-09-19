Robit Technology launches AZAT FPV kamikaze drone for mass production

Recently showcased in various combat scenarios, First Person View (FPV) drones allow pilots to control the aircraft by viewing real-time images through virtual reality goggles or monitors, creating an immersive flying experience.

This enables pilots to execute precise maneuvers and navigate through obstacles easily.

Turkish UAV manufacturer Robit Technology has developed the AZAT FPV kamikaze drone, which is now ready for mass production.

In response to demand, the company conducted a technology demonstration with delegations from four countries.

The AZAT, controlled by an operator using goggles, successfully reached designated targets and activated its explosives.

Operating silently, the AZAT has a flight range of up to 4 kilometers and can stay airborne for 15 minutes. It features a modular antenna system for adaptability and utilizes domestically developed flight control software for secure operations.

Equipped with a triple protection shield, the AZAT functions without GPS, allowing operators to track and control it even if the data link is lost.

With AI support, it can attack pre-defined targets autonomously and self-destruct if no target is identified.

The AZAT is available in versions capable of carrying payloads of 500, 750, and 1000 grams.