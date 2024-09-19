Both Türkiye, U.S. agree sanctions hindrance to bilateral relationship: Turkish foreign minister

Both Türkiye and the U.S. agree that the sanctions imposed on Türkiye under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) are an obstacle to their bilateral ties, the Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at Anadolu's Editor's Desk, Hakan Fidan criticized Türkiye's exclusion from the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program, following its decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

"The US sale of F-35 aircraft to Türkiye is stuck due to CAATSA sanctions. Both sides agree that this issue has become a hindrance to their bilateral relationship," Fidan said.

The minister noted that both sides have made proposals to resolve the issue, saying: "Our goal is to exit CAATSA because our Defense Industry Presidency is currently subject to CAATSA."

The F-35 program is a joint, multinational acquisition program intended to develop and field a family of next-generation strike fighter aircraft. Seven partner nations -- the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway -- contribute to the F-35's development, production and sustainment.

Türkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation was suspended because of a dispute about Ankara buying S-500 Russian air defense after its efforts to buy U.S. Patriot missiles were rebuffed.

'ANKARA PROCESS' BETWEEN SOMALIA AND ETHIOPIA



Speaking about the diplomatic initiative called the "Ankara Process" between Somalia and Ethiopia, Fidan recalled that he had met twice with the foreign ministers of both countries.

Fidan explained that they decided to intervene when the previously ongoing Nairobi Process between Ethiopia and Somalia failed to make progress.

Underlining Türkiye's strong relationships with both countries and their leaders, Fidan said: "Both countries are pleased with Türkiye's involvement in the process."

Fidan noted that Türkiye could take on a guarantor role if necessary, saying: "Ultimately, what Somalia wants is respect for and recognition of its territorial integrity."

Ethiopia, on the other hand, seeks access to warm seas for trade, as it is a landlocked country with a large population, and it needs to establish a healthy trade and access mechanism with neighboring coastal countries.

"We believe we've brought the parties closer together, and we hope to continue this. We have ongoing discussions at the leadership level as well as at the ministerial level. I am optimistic," Fidan added.

In November last year, landlocked Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland reached an agreement that will allow Ethiopia to access the Red Sea.

This move angered Somalia, which claims Somaliland as part of its territory and sees the port deal as an infringement on its sovereignty and a threat to its territorial integrity.

The issue has heightened tensions between the two countries and raised concerns about stability in the Horn of Africa.

Touching on the establishment of a new directorate for diplomatic security under the Foreign Ministry, Fidan said: "Directorate General of Diplomatic Security will ensure the physical, economic, and information security of our missions abroad and prevent intelligence leaks, which we refer to as counter-intelligence."

Fidan stressed the need for precautions against the risks of information leaks, hacking, and espionage.





















