SWITZERLANDS NEW AMBASSADOR TO TÜRKIYE AIMS TO STRENGTHEN BILATERAL TIES

Switzerland's newly appointed ambassador to Türkiye has expressed his commitment to enhancing the relationship between the two countries.

In a recent interview with Anadolu, Guillaume Bertrand Scheurer, who arrived in Ankara on Aug. 12, stressed his goal of strengthening ties across various sectors, including the economy, culture, and education.

Scheurer highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges, encouraging students, tourists, and artists to visit both countries. "At the end of the day, the best ambassadors are not diplomats but people," he said.

The ambassador also noted Switzerland's significant global presence, despite not being a member of the EU or NATO, but as a temporary member of the UN Security Council.

He pointed to Switzerland's reputation as a leader in innovation and its strong private sector, which has consistently made Switzerland one of the most innovative countries worldwide for the past 13 years.

Scheurer also discussed Switzerland's role as a major foreign investor in Türkiye, with over 150 Swiss firms operating in the country.

He expressed his desire to continue strengthening economic ties and fostering collaboration in innovation, higher education, and vocational training.

In addition to his focus on economic and educational partnerships, Scheurer shared a personal interest in archaeology, noting ongoing projects involving universities in both Switzerland and Türkiye. He said he believes these areas hold great potential for further development and cooperation.

Scheurer's previous diplomatic post was in Rabat, Morocco, but he expressed enthusiasm for his new role in Ankara, citing Türkiye's historical significance, strategic geographical location, and the strong ties between the two nations, including a well-integrated Turkish diaspora of over 140,000 people in Switzerland.