Restoration of ancient pagan sanctuary in Türkiye begin

Restoration work is underway at the 3,000-year-old Temple of Hecate in Lagina, a center of ancient pagan beliefs located in Türkiye's southwestern province of Muğla.

The upper structure of the columns surrounding the naos, the temple's most sacred area, is being re-erected.

Professor Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina Excavation Team, told Anadolu that they are conducting excavation, restoration and drawing work at Lagina year-round.

Sogut highlighted that Lagina, one of the two religious centers of the ancient city of Stratonikeia, is significant due to the presence of a temple dedicated to the ancient goddess Hecate.

He underscored that this is the largest known sacred area and temple dedicated to Hecate in the ancient period.

"We are conducting both excavation and drawing works at the temple and also performing temporary anastylosis (the reconstruction of a structure from blocks discovered during excavations, without adding any new elements) related to the upper structure of the temple.

"We have reached a better understanding of the ancient architecture and the ongoing processes of such an important cultural center," Sogut added.

He noted that as blocks from the temple dating back 2,100 years are discovered, they are carefully placed back in their original positions.

Söğüt added that these works involve reassembling blocks from the naos and the surrounding columns, known as the peristasis.