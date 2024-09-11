Organization of Turkic State adopts new 34-letter common Turkish alphabet

The Turkish World Common Alphabet Commission established by the Organization of Turkic States has reached an agreement on a Common Turkish Alphabet consisting of 34 letters.

According to a statement from the Turkish Academy, headquartered in Astana, Kazakhstan, the third meeting of the Turkish World Common Alphabet Commission was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from September 9-11, in collaboration with the Turkish Academy and the Turkish Language Association.

The statement noted that the meeting, attended by members of the Turkish World Common Alphabet Commission from Organization of Turkic States member countries, was successfully completed.

"The main goal of the meeting was to conclude the work on the common alphabet project for Turkish languages by utilizing the knowledge gained in this field and the commission's two years of activity experience," it said.

"Agreement reached on a Common Turkish Alphabet consisting of 34 letters" The statement emphasized that the meeting initially reviewed the Latin-based Common Turkish Alphabet project proposed by scientists in 1991 and identified necessary improvements for the alphabet project. It noted:

"As a result of this dedicated work, an agreement was reached on the proposal for a Common Turkish Alphabet consisting of 34 letters. Each letter in the proposed alphabet represents different phonemes found in Turkish languages."

"Promotes mutual understanding and cooperation among Turkic peoples" The statement highlighted the historic significance of the successful completion of the meeting, noting, "The development of the Common Turkish Alphabet promotes mutual understanding and cooperation among Turkic peoples while preserving their linguistic heritage."

The statement also expressed gratitude to the governments of the Turkish states and commission members for their valuable contributions to the process, stating, "All relevant institutions are invited to effectively support the implementation of the proposed Common Turkish Alphabet."