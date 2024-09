Turkish defense minister meets with Georgian, Azerbaijani counterparts

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts during his visit to the Georgian capital Tbilisi, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Guler paid a visit to Tbilisi to attend a trilateral defense ministers' meeting of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish defense chief first met with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Chikovani. Afterwards, Guler met with Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

Arriving in Tbilisi on Monday evening, Guler was welcomed by Georgia's Deputy Defense Minister Paata Patiashvili, Türkiye's Ambassador to Tbilisi Ali Kaan Orbay, and other officials.