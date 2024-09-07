Northern Cyprus president says Turkish military has 'vital role' on island

The presence of Turkish soldiers and the Turkish Armed Forces on Cyprus island is of "vital importance to us as a deterrent force," Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar said Friday.

The comments came at a joint news conference following his meeting with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Nicosia.

Tatar noted that alternatives were discussed in the energy planning of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as he emphasized the importance of evaluating different perspectives to find comprehensive solutions.

He highlighted the significance of long-term planning on the island and strengthening economic ties with mainland Türkiye.

Tatar noted that the underwater bi-directional cable system project, connecting to Türkiye and potentially the EU, is a crucial investment for the island's future.

He noted that Greek Cyprus is considering a cable to Greece, which is costly and challenging, whereas connecting via Turkey is more feasible.

Tatar highlighted the significance of Türkiye's support for a two-state solution, the importance of peace and security on the island and the need for an effective resolution of property issues through the Immovable Property Commission.

He expressed hope for improvement in economic cooperation and TRNC's growth as a regional hub with Türkiye's support.

Tatar emphasized that Northern Cyprus, as an independent Turkish state and an observer member of the Turkic Council, wants to become a star of the Eastern Mediterranean, with no obstacles in sight.

He thanked Türkiye for its continued support despite isolation and embargoes.