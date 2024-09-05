Türkiye donates seeds, agricultural tools to farmers in South Sudan

Türkiye's state-run aid agency on Thursday delivered seeds and agricultural tools to farmers in South Sudan.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided 200 kilograms of seeds and 1,800 units of farming tools to 600 farmers on the outskirts of the capital Juba.

The farming tools include hoes, panga, and seeds such as cowpeas and sorghum.

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf said the donation aims to support local farmers to improve their agricultural productivity.

"This time, we brought you 1 ton and 200 kilograms of seeds, sorghum and maize. Together with these seeds, we also brought agricultural tools," Mutaf said during the handover ceremony of the tools and seeds.

"This time we brought to you agricultural seeds to increase your capacity to produce agricultural production, to increase the production and feed yourself," he added.

He said the support is a sign of the Turkish nation's friendship and affection for the people of South Sudan.

For his part, Paul Tombe, the head chief of the Bilinyang settlement in Mangalla, Juba County, appreciated the support, saying the Turkish Embassy has always supported them.

He said the donation of the tools will improve the livelihood of farmers in the settlement.

Nyagwa Tut, a women representative in the Bilinyang settlement, said tools and seeds would help farmers who were unable to plant due to the lack of materials.

"We thank you for giving us seeds and agricultural tools, we will use these tools to produce our own food. We will use tools to produce maize, groundnuts and cassava," she said.

The beneficiaries of the donation would be those who returned from Sudan after the conflict erupted last year and settled on the outskirts of South Sudan's capital.