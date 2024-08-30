Experts cite Türkiye as top mediator for Gaza amid U.S. inaction

Türkiye's regional leadership is also emphasized by international experts. American academic Adam McConnel stated that Türkiye is the most suitable country for mediation in Gaza. McConnel said that Washington, which fully supports Israel, cannot mediate for Gaza.

Israel continues its genocide against Palestinians. It is also receiving support from the U.S. while committing this crime.

The Biden administration's ceasefire statements in Gaza are found insincere.

Washington's inability to mediate for a ceasefire is known due to its military, political, and diplomatic stance and rhetoric. At this point, attention is focused on Türkiye for achieving regional peace.

"American officials cannot afford to rein in Israel" The view that Türkiye's mediation role is strong is gaining weight.

American academic Adam McConnel said, "American officials cannot afford to rein in Israel politically."

He dismissed Washington's claim of mediation as ridiculous. McConnel pointed out that Türkiye is the only country that can mediate.

McConnel stated that Türkiye is the only country with the capabilities to fulfill a mediation role for a ceasefire in Gaza.

McConnel said, "All actors involved are also aware of Türkiye's silent role."

The American academic added that all countries except the U.S., which aids Israel, recognize Türkiye's mediation capabilities.