Türkiye continues efforts to combat forest fires

Türkiye on Friday continued efforts to combat fires, including forest and rural fires, that erupted across the country.

"Today, a total of 47 fires have broken out across the country, including forest and rural fires. Of these, 30 have been brought under control, while our efforts to contain the remaining 17 are ongoing," said İbrahim Yumaklı, the country's agriculture and forestry minister.

Yumaklı said a fire in the northwestern Çanakkale province was brought under control this morning. He added that a fire in the northwestern Bolu province, which began on Thursday, quickly grew to affect a 30-kilometer (18.64-mile) area due to strong winds.

Efforts to contain the fire in Bolu are ongoing with 11 helicopters, 118 ground vehicles, and 601 personnel, and operations will continue throughout the night, he said.

Noting that three fires broke out in the Aegean İzmir province, Yumaklı highlighted that efforts to contain the fires are continuing.

İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban said the intensity of the fire in Karşıyaka has significantly decreased, and the risk has been largely reduced, adding that there have been no casualties or injuries.





















