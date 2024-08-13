TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN RECEIVES TURKMENISTANS TOP DIPLOMAT FOR TALKS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, who also serves as deputy chair of the Cabinet, for talks in the capital Ankara.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Meredov at Ankara's Cankaya Presidential Palace.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also meet with Meredov, who started a two-day visit to Türkiye on Tuesday.

The two foreign ministers are set to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in the fields of energy and connectivity, current international and regional developments, and multilateral cooperation.

As the first country to recognize Turkmenistan in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, followed next year by opening its embassy in Ashgabat, Türkiye has deep-rooted ties with the Central Asian country.

Bound by a common history, language, religion, and culture, Türkiye and Turkmenistan enjoy balanced special relations based on mutual respect.

The two countries cooperate in such areas as foreign policy, trade, economy, culture and education.