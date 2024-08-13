Firefighting planes, helicopter sent by Türkiye to help Greece fight massive wildfire arrive in Athens

Two firefighting planes and a helicopter sent by Türkiye to help Greece fight a massive wildfire have landed at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Türkiye offered assistance to Greece in containing a wildfire that started in the Varnavas area near the Greek capital Athens and spread to other parts of the Attica region due to high winds.

Diplomatic sources also said earlier that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed to Athens that Ankara is ready to help Greece as part of good neighborly relations.

According to the sources, Türkiye offered assistance to Greece because no major incidents occurred in the country this summer.





















