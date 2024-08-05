TÜRKIYES ANNUAL CONSUMER INFLATION EASES TO A 9-MONTH LOW IN JULY

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation significantly cooled to a nine-month low of 61.78% this July, below economists' forecasts, according to official data released on Monday.

Headline inflation decreased for the second consecutive month in July from 71.60% in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The highest annual hikes were seen in education at 104.50% while clothing and footwear registered the lowest rises with 39.75%

Inflation, excluding energy, food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, came in at 60.23% in July.

An Anadolu survey on Friday forecast the July inflation at 62.23% on an annual and 3.51% on a monthly basis.

On a monthly basis, Türkiye's Consumer Price Index rose 3.23% from June.