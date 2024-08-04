Ankara’s envoy to Doha condoles with Haniyeh’s family, Hamas officials

Ankara's Ambassador to Doha Mustafa Göksu paid a condolence visit Saturday to the Qatari capital of Doha for the death of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau.

Senior Hamas officials, including Khaled Meshaal, Osama Hamdan and Sami Abu Zuhri, as well as the Haniyeh family, received condolences at the condolence house.

Representatives from political parties, embassies in Doha, academic delegations, prominent figures from Islamic movements, NGOs and other guests visited the house under tight security to offer sympathies to Hamas leaders and the Haniyeh family.

Haniyeh was assassinated July 31 in the Iranian capital of Tehran. He was buried Friday in a cemetery in Lusail, 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of Doha, following a funeral ceremony held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha.