Turkish technology minister: TOGG 4X4 is coming

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır on Monday made remarks about current affairs on A Haber. Minister Kacır highlighted that Türkiye will become a high-tech center and also made important statements regarding the 4x4 model of TOGG.

HERE ARE THE MAIN POINTS FROM MINISTER KACIR'S STATEMENTS:



''Last Friday, our President made a historic announcement. He revealed the HIT 30 high-tech production centers, which will ensure Türkiye becomes a global high-tech production hub with an investment of approximately $30 billion by 2030. Under the leadership of our President, Türkiye has seen tremendous growth in industry and technology over the past 22 years. Our Organized Industrial Zones (OIZs) have become production hubs. The number of OIZs in Türkiye has increased from 191 to 361. We have established 43 industrial zones. The number of people employed in the industry has risen from 3.9 million to 6.7 million during this period. We have achieved significant growth and development in all sectors of industry. The number of cars produced in Türkiye was around 350,000, but last year we produced 1.45 million cars. In white goods, our annual production increased from 6.7 million to over 32 million last year. We are now the leading producer of white goods in Europe and the second in the world. In car production, we are third in Europe, and in commercial vehicle production, we are first in Europe. In the steel industry, Türkiye is one of the top two leading countries, with annual production increasing from 16 million tons to 34 million tons during the AK Party's governance.''

''2025 WILL BE THE YEAR OF TOGG''



''We have achieved what was once considered a dream with TOGG. Throughout the production process, there have been constant attempts to discredit it. We need to do more in the field of electric vehicles. With an investment of $5 billion, we will increase Türkiye's electric vehicle production capacity to 1 million units per year.

Next month, TOGG will start the production of the 4x4 model. The year 2025 will be the year of TOGG.'' Kacır said.



















