Turkish vice president denounces ‘disgraceful reception’ given to Netanyahu in U.S. Congress

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Wednesday denounced the "disgraceful reception" given to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the U.S. Congress.

"The disgraceful reception given to an executive accused before the International Court of Justice for committing genocide in Gaza is worrying in terms of human values, international law and the future of democracy," Yılmaz said on X.

"Together with all the virtuous people and governments of the world; We will continue to stand by humanitarian law, the oppressed and occupied Palestinian people, and defend justice and peace for everyone," he added.

About the standing ovations that Netanyahu received during his speech, Numan Kurtulmuş, Tükiye's parliament speaker, said on X: "A group that stood and applauded in defiance of all the gains humanity has made in the name of human rights, democracy, and justice, thereby endorsing those who are tried in international courts for atrocities, will be etched in humanity's memory as accomplices to such atrocities."