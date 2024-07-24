Türkiye-Sudan Business Summit begins in Istanbul

The First Türkiye-Sudan Business Forum and Logistics-Economy-Investment Expo kicked off in Istanbul, gathering both countries' official and business circles on Wednesday.

Ehlam Mahdi Sabeel, Sudanese minister of investment and international cooperation, said Sudan waits Turkish investors to make investment in the country.

"We welcome every investor coming from Türkiye to contribute to the development of Sudan, we know that many companies in Türkiye are doing business in Sudan and we have provided all kinds of investment environment," she noted.

She said: "We are here together with investors from both countries. We aim to develop trade and investment relations. We are here to overcome the existing obstacles between Türkiye and Sudan and bring solutions."

Özgür Volkan Ağar, the Turkish deputy trade minister, also said bilateral relations between the two countries will be improved thanks to sectoral cooperation as part of the event.

He stated that Türkiye is aware that participation in international fairs, trade delegations, bilateral agreements and other promotional activities are important in terms of increasing commercial and economic cooperation between two countries to reach new markets and at the same time strengthen the position in existing markets.

Pointing out that the African continent, which Türkiye attaches special importance, he said, "Sudan has become one of the rising markets of Africa with its rich resources and strategic position with its remarkable progress in social, economic and political fields."

Stating that Türkiye is very happy with the great transformation Sudan is going through, Ağar said: "Sudan, with which we have always been in close relations and with which our nation acts with the bond of brotherhood, functions as a gateway to the heart of Africa in a sense for our country from a commercial and economic point of view.

"I would like to state that with its increasing role in international trade, Sudan is becoming a more attractive trade partner for our country's exports with its regional cooperation and economic potential."