President Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

The Communications Directorate announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with former U.S. President and Presidential Candidate Donald Trump on the phone. During the conversation, the assassination attempt on Trump and the subsequent events were discussed.

During the call, President Erdoğan reiterated his condemnation of the assassination attempt on Trump, expressing his sorrow over the attack and wishing him well.

Describing the assassination attempt as an attack on democracy, Erdoğan praised Trump's brave stance following the heinous attack, noting that his decision to continue with his programs without interruption strengthens democracy and should be seen as a testament to the American people's wisdom.

President Erdoğan also commended Trump for demonstrating strong leadership by delivering calming and unifying messages aimed at reducing polarization and tension after the assassination attempt. He congratulated Donald Trump on being officially nominated as the U.S. Presidential Candidate by the Republican Party.

Erdoğan expressed his hope that the U.S. presidential election in November would bring positive outcomes for the American people and Turkish-American relations.















